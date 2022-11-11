What's happening...

WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The latest card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

November 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two TBA vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and one TBA in a Women’s WarGames match

-Men’s WarGames match (teams TBA)

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Shotzi won a Six Pack Challenge on Friday’s Smackdown to earn her title shot. Based on the end of Smackdown, it appears The Bloodline will face Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and a partner in a men’s WarGames match, but nothing is official.

