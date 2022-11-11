11/11 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Usos vs. New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Smackdown World Cup match, Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Usos vs. New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Smackdown World Cup match, Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title, and more (26:53)…

Click here to stream or download the November 11 WWE Smackdown audio review.

