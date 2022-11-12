AEW Rampage lineup: Tag match set for Friday’s Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama

Powell’s POV: The Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks tournament match that was advertised for last night’s Rampage was postponed following an injury angle on Dynamite. The match was simply listed for “next week” and has not been assigned to Dynamite or Rampage.

Rampage will live from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center, which is also playing host to AEW Full Gear the next night. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).