Corey Graves comments on chair shots to the head in deleted social media post

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Corey Graves took to social media to comment on unprotected chair shots to the head. “This is not meant to sound judgmental, or incite ‘us vs. them’ or question anybody’s passion, or talent or intentions,” Graves wrote. “This is just coming from a guy whose career ended from a few too many ACCIDENTAL headshots. The ART of this business is protecting ourselves and each other. Trust me… the gaps in memory are not worth it. I promise.” [H/T to SportingNews.com]

Powell’s POV: Good for Graves for sending the right message even if he opted to delete the comment. Given everything we’ve learned about head trauma, it’s ridiculous that unprotected chair shots to the head have started to creep their way back into the mainstream. For whatever it’s worth, there are reports that the chair Mark Briscoe struck Jack Perry with during last night’s AEW Dynamite was “shaved down” to soften the blow.