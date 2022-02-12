AEW Rampage lineup: Early start time, ladder match qualifier, Jay White in-ring debut

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

-Jay White vs. Trent Beretta.

Powell’s POV: A couple of fun matches on paper. Keith Lee previously qualified for the ladder match. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. The show is being moved for one week due to the network’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend events. Dot Net Members hear Colin’s weekly, same night audio review of Rampage.