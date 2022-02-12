WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card for next weekend’s event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. one wrestler TBA in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Powell’s POV: I thought WWE might make Fox executives happy by going with the Rousey and Naomi vs. Flair and Deville tag match on a future Smackdown, but they added it to the Chamber lineup after last night’s show. WWE also added the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation to the McIntyre vs. Moss match since our previous update. There’s no indication yet as to how they intend to fill the final slot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, but my best guess is that will go to Alexa Bliss.