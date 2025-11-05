WWE Evolve results (11/5): Vetter’s review of Chantel Monroe vs. Wendy Choo, Brooks Jensen vs. Mike Cunningham, Adrenaline Drip vs. Jax Presley and Harley Riggins

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 36)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 5, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

1. “Adrenaline Drip” Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel vs. Jax Presley and Harley Riggins. Each team has won once. Jones and Cartwheel came out first, and they dove onto the heels as they approached the ring. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:25 to officially begin. Presley hit a sideslam on Cap. Riggins, who wears the Diesel-style black outfit with tassels on the legs, entered and targeted Cap’s left arm. Jack got a hot tag at 3:00, and he hit a Lionsault Press on both standing heels. He mounted Jax and punched him, then hit his Crucifix Driver for a nearfall.

Cap hit a top-rope elbow drop on Presley for a nearfall. The football players hit a team chokeslam on Cap for a nearfall at 4:30, but Jack made the save. Cap dove through the ropes on Jax. Cap tried a springboard move, but Riggins cut him off. Riggins threw Cap into the corner, causing Jack to fall from the top turnbuckle. Jax flipped Cartwheel in the air, and Riggins cut him in half with a spear! Jax covered Cartwheel for the pin. That was a lot of offense in a match that short.

Jax Presley and Harley Riggins defeated Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel at 6:05/official time of 5:40.

* The heels went to leave, but they got back in and hit another pop-up and spear combo on Jack.

* Footage aired of Kendal Grey retaining her Evolve title on NXT.

2. Haze Jameson vs. PJ Vasa. Haze, who has a mix of blonde and pink hair, cut a short in-set promo. (I’m pretty sure she was among the recent cuts since this aired.) PJ (formerly P-Nasty in LFG) has a clear size advantage. Haze tried some dropkicks, but they only staggered Vasa, so she hit a DDT for a nearfall at 1:30. She jumped on PJ’s back and tried a sleeper, but PJ just shrugged her to the mat. Vasa hit a falling headbutt and “The Issue” (swinging side slam) for the pin. Dominant, as I expected.

PJ Vasa defeated Haze Jameson at 2:02.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed PJ at ringside. She said she’s dominating Evolve.

* Backstage, Jackson Drake approached Prime Minister Stevie Turner and he told her he questions her leadership. Stevie said Keanu Carver is still the No. 1 contender. Jackson said Keanu has a history of injuring his opponents, and now he has a weapon on his arm (a cast). Keanu charged into the ring, threw a punch, and his arm went through the wall. Turner ordered him to stop, telling him he had the match he wanted.

* Mike Cunningham and Sean Legacy spoke in the men’s locker room, and Legacy welcomed him to the ID program. In the background, Marcus Mathers was depressed and stewing, while seated on the bench. Legacy tried to pump him up and cheer him up.

3. Brooks Jensen vs. Mike Cunningham. I watched a Cunningham match from the Nightmare Factory showcase this week. Again, he’s young with curly orange hair and a wide smile. Robert Stone said Cunningham’s first match was just over a year ago. Jensen easily threw him to the mat and tied up the left arm; Brooks is definitely taller and thicker. He knocked Cunningham down with a shoulder tackle. Cunningham hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00.

Mike tried a second one, but Jensen swatted it away. Jensen hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a stiff kick to the back, then a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 4:00. Jensen got a rollup for a nearfall. They traded punches. Cunningham hit a flying clothesline and was fired up. “He’s making the Nightmare Factory proud,” Stone said. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Cunningham went for “The Cowboy Cutter” (a springboard fadeaway move), but Jensen caught him with a spin kick to the spine for the pin. Decent.

Brooks Jensen defeated Mike Cunningham at 5:43.

* We had another video montage with Aaron Rourke. He talked about going to Create A Pro’s wrestling school, and for the first time, he felt like he fit in. He feels like he’s earned this, and he warned people not to focus on his flamboyance, because he’s ruthless, too. I have really liked these segments.

* Jackson Drake again approached Stevie Turner. He wanted Keanu to be suspended. She said she wouldn’t do that. “Typical woman,” Drake muttered. Jackson tried to protest, saying he didn’t break Carver’s hand… The Vanity Project did it! Not him! She told Drake to either face Keanu or to vacate the title. “I choose to bite my tongue,” he said as he walked away.

4. Chantel Monroe vs. Wendy Choo. Again, the commentators talked about how Wendy is now talking, after months of not saying a word to anyone. Standing switches and a test of strength. Chantel applied a leg lock around the neck. She hit a neckbreaker in the ropes at 4:30. [C]

As we returned, Monroe hit a knee drop to the forehead and was still in charge. She pulled on Wendy’s hair as Choo was tied in the ropes, then she hit a mid-ring Meteora. Chantel applied a leg lock around the neck and still kept Choo grounded. They hit stereo clotheslines at 6:00. Wendy fired up and hit some chops, then some clotheslines and a spinebuster for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Wendy hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 7:30. Monroe hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. Wendy applied Dirtnap (sleeper), but Monroe flipped over and got a nearfall. Monroe missed a running Shooting Star Press (I thought she was going to hit her head on the mat!) Monroe hit a Lungblower move to the chin and scored the pin!

Chantel Monroe defeated Wendy Choo at 9:24.

* Jackson Drake again approached Stevie Turner. He said her ultimatum “was super not cool.” He said no one else is capable of carrying this brand, so he’s going to “put down” Keanu Carver. “Everyone knows the title is staying on Jackson Drake,” he said, as the show came to a close.

Final Thoughts: Merely an okay episode; no must-see matches tonight. The main event was fine, but I wasn’t blown away either. I’ve never seen anyone come up so short on a running Shooting Star Press; Chantel completed the rotation, but I winced mid-move. I’m such a big fan of Jones and Cartwheel, and it’s hard watching them lose to these green kids… I get it! They are 6’4″ and probably 280 pounds! But both Presley and Riggins have a long way to go.