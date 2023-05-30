05/30 Moore’s NXT audio review: The Battleground fallout show with Carmelo Hayes vs. Noam Dar for the NXT Championship, main roster surprises, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne in a weaponized steel cage match, Wes Lee and Tyler Bate vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, Cora Jade vs. Ivy Nile, Joe Coffey vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The Battleground fallout show with Carmelo Hayes vs. Noam Dar for the NXT Championship, main roster surprises, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne in a weaponized steel cage match, Wes Lee and Tyler Bate vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, Cora Jade vs. Ivy Nile, Joe Coffey vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more (48:06)…

Click here for the May 30 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.