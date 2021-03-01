New Steve Austin book to be released on Austin 3:16 Day

CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ECW Press issued the following press release to promote Austin 3:16: Facts & Stories about “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

March 1, 2021— ECW Press today announced that it will publish Austin 3:16, featuring 316 facts and stories about WWE Hall of

Famer and pop culture icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Tuesday, March 16, to commemorate “3:16 Day.”

“3:16 Day” is a day to celebrate Austin, who has created some of the most memorable catchphrases in history. None are more memorable than when he exclaimed “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**” after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, subsequently launching his career to new heights.

Austin 3:16 celebrates the WWE Legend’s finest moments in the

ring, on the microphone, and behind the wheel of a beer truck,

Zamboni, and cement mixer. The book includes 316 Stone Cold facts, figures, and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the “Texas Rattlesnake,” including how he conceived the “Stone Cold” moniker, what he really thinks of Mr. McMahon, “The Rock,” and Bret “Hit Man” Hart, and why he has the WWE Universe shouting “What?” all the time.

Austin 3:16 was authored by Michael McAvennie, a lifelong fan of

WWE and comics, who has worked at, and written numerous books for, both WWE and DC Comics.

Powell’s POV: This year’s Austin 3:16 Day has to be better than the 2020 version. WWE built an episode of Raw around 3:16 Day, and the show ended up being the first Raw held at the WWE Performance Center without fans present due to the pandemic.