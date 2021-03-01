AEW Revolution lineup: Updated card for Sunday’s show headlined by the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

-Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship against the winner of the Eliminator tournament.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. two wrestlers TBA in “The Face of Revolution” ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a Money Match (the winner gets the loser’s full earnings for the first quarter of 2021).

-Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

-Casino Tag Team Royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles (Entrants: Top Flight, Private Party, Butcher and Blade, Santana and Ortiz, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Bear Country, more TBA).

Powell’s POV: Ryo Mizunami will face the winner of tonight’s Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose match in the finals of the tournament on Dynamite, and then the winner will challenge Shida. Max Caster will face Dark Order’s 10 in a ladder match qualifier on next week’s Dynamite, but they have yet to announce how the final spot will be filled. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available on pay-per-view for $49.95. Revolution will be available via FITE TV internationally. Join me for live coverage on Sunday night. The main card listed for a 7CT/8ET start. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.