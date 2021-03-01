WWE Raw preview: WWE Championship match and a return set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.
-Drew McIntyre returns for the first time since losing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
