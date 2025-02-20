(Updated) WWE Smackdown rating: Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.422 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.507 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.48 rating. One year earlier, the February 16, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.555 million viewers and a 0.75 rating.

Update: The numbers listed above are corrected from the 1.384 million viewers and a 0.42 rating originally released by ProgrammingInsider.com.