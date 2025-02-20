What's happening...

WWE LFG rating along with other WWE Sunday night content on A&E

February 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s premiere episode of WWE LFG on A&E delivered an average of 160,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-The season premiere of WWE Rivals averaged 178,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 169,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. [The ratings for all three shows were listed by ProgrammingInsider.com]

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, the WWE A&E Biography on Steve Austin that aired last May averaged 226,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock averaged 301,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. The ratings have been delayed this week due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday.

