TNA Impact preview (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s live show (Full Sail reports needed)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in concert

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No DQ match

-Tessa Blanchard ordered to wrestle by Santino Marella

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary

-The Northern Armory speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The company will also tape future television shows on Friday. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join for my live review tonight as TNA Impact is simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be avaialble for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Friday morning.