ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Komander vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH TV Title

-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Fuego Del Sol in a non-title match

-Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Soberano Jr. vs. Sammy Guevara, Dark Panther, and Fuego

-Rachael Ellering vs. Abadon

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in action

-Billie Starkz in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on February 8, 2025 in Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).