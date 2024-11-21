What's happening...

Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, The Bella Twins, Shane Douglas, Shingo Takagi, Cassidy Riley, Ryota Hama, Dean Hart, Mad Dog Vachon, Afa

November 21, 2024

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available starting at 1CT/2ET. We hope to have the audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 55 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane Douglas (Troy Martin) is 60.

-Cassidy Riley is 48.

-Ryota Hama is 45.

-Shingo Takagi is 42.

-Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson) and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev) are 41.

-The late Dean Hart died of a kidney disease at age 36 on November 21, 1990.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Vachon) died in his sleep on November 21, 2013 at age 84.

-The late Afa of the Wild Samoans (Arthur Anoa’i Sr.) was born on November 21, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on August 16, 2024.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.