WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Night of Champions go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match
-Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match
-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
-Goldberg speaks
-Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed appear
-Bron Breakker vs. Penta
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
