Pro Wrestling Symphony results: Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Colby Carter, “Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Jeremiah Plunkett, Freya the Slaya vs. Kaitland Alexis

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Pro Wrestling Symphony

June 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl

Replay released June , 2025 via YouTube.com

This six-match show is available as six separate video files, for free, on YouTube. I have watched the show in order of how it occurred. Rory T. Miller and Connor Casey provided commentary. This is a tavern, and the commentators claimed the crowd was 250; I would guess half of that based on what I can see. Lighting and overall production topped my expectations. (The name of the venue is the Brooklyn Bowl, but it doesn’t look like a bowling alley to me; the ring was set up near a stage, and if anything, this looks like a music hall/night club.)

1. Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie vs. Big Booty Judy and Kaia McKenna. Judy, whom I’ve seen maybe twice in the Atlanta area shows, was a last-minute replacement for J-Rod. (I presume J-Rod is filming the American Gladiator show; she canceled off a Dreamwave show a week after this, too.) Anyhow, Judy is quite muscular — think a younger ODB, and she locked up with Laynie to open, and Laynie went to the ropes to get the ref to break a lockup. “Judy has muscles in places where most people don’t have places,” a commentator said. Shazza and Kaia got in at 2:30; the much taller Kaia held her hands high in the air for a test of strength to taunt the shorter McKenzie, so Shazza kicked her.

Shazza and Laynie were the heels, and they worked over Kaia in their corner. Judy got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit a double clothesline to drop the heels. She bodyslammed Shazza onto Laynie. The heels tripped Judy and hit a double bulldog move on her. Kaia hit a back suplex on Shazza. The babyfaces hit a team suplex on Laynie. Kaia slammed Shazza and pinned her. Good action.

Big Booty Judy and Kaia McKenna defeated Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie at 11:10.

2. Tyler Shoop vs. Jake Palmer vs. Adrian Thomas vs. Dillon McQueen vs. Alejandro. I’ve seen the flamboyant McQueen before, and he’s an obnoxious heel here; if I’ve seen any of the others, it was a while ago. Thomas is a Black man, and the word “Bomaye!” appeared on the screen; does that mean he’s affiliated with MLW’s Alex Kane? The commentators said Thomas is an MMA fighter as well. Jake Painter is white with a scruffy beard and long hair, and he barked at the crowd. At first glance, Shoop looks a bit like a thinner Buddy Murphy. Painter rolled to the floor at the bell. The three babyfaces in the ring took turns striking McQueen.

Shoop hit a suplex on Painter. Alejandro flipped two guys, then he hit a top-rope crossbody block onto the other four guys on the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Painter hit a backbreaker over his knee on Thomas, then one on McQueen. McQueen slammed Shoop onto the ring apron at 6:30. Alejandro got a Victory Roll on Painter for a nearfall. Thomas hit a frogsplash to pin Painter. That topped my expectations; all these guys looked solid in the ring.

Adrian Thomas defeated Tyler Shoop, Jake Palmer, Dillon McQueen, and Alejandro at 7:02.

3. Freya the Slaya vs. Kaitland Alexis. Freya is about 6’0″ and she’s a star in OVW. My first time seeing Alexis; she is slender and listed at 5’2″, with long brown hair down to her butt; she’s giving up a lot of size. (A check of her cagematch.net bio shows Alexis lost on AEW TV to Mariah May last July, but she hasn’t wrestled since August.) She tried a sunset flip early on that didn’t budge Freya.

Alexis hit a sliding clothesline and got a one-count. She jumped on Freya’s back and tried a sleeper, but Freya turned it into a sit-out stunner at 2:00. Freya backed Kaitland into a corner and hit some loud chops. Freya hit a hard clothesline into the corner, then a rolling cannonball. She missed a second cannonball at 4:00. Freya hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over her knee. Kaitland hit a tornado DDT and was fired up. Freya hit a Pump Kick, then a chokeslam for the pin. That’s what it should have been.

Freya the Slaya defeated Kaitland Alexis at 7:18.

4. “Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito vs. “Royal Prestige” Majestic and TeVon Jordyn. Fresh Air is a top team from Canada; they’ve recently been feuding. The commentators acknowledged that FA just lost their IWTV Tag Team Titles. My first time seeing Royal Prestige; they are both Black men with long dreadlocks. Macrae opened against TeVon (in black pants with blue trim), and they traded shoulder tackles. Macrae slammed teammate Benito onto an opponent. The commentators noted the tension between FA, and we saw a bit of them arguing. Majestic, in red pants, entered and dropped Benito for a nearfall at 3:00.

Royal Prestige began working over Benito. Macrae got a hot tag and clocked Majestic with a clothesline. Majestic hit a second-rope crossbody block on both of FA at 6:30, and the commentators noted that FA again weren’t on the same page. TeVon hit a double Flatliner, then a powerbomb on Benito for a nearfall. Macrae cut Majestic in half with a spear. FA hit a team stunner move for a nearfall, but TeVon made the save. Martin hit a spinning knee. Benito hit a frogsplash on Jordyn. Benito hit a superkick on TeVon. Martin accidentally speared Benito! TeVon hit a flying spear on Macrae. Both of Royal Prestige piled on Martin for the pin! (I love that the tension between Fresh Air played out on this show, not in the usual IWTV loop.)

“Royal Prestige” Majestic and TeVon Jordyn defeated “Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito at 9:37.

5. “Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Jeremiah Plunkett. Beef was getting a lot of ROH TV time before injuries to the Workhorsemen, then he vanished. Plunkett is a guy I’ve seen on several NWA shows, and he really hasn’t impressed me. (He looks a lot like CW Anderson does today.) He’s bald with a beard and an ugly one-strap singlet. Beef knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and they fought on the mat. Beef hit a dropkick at 2:00 that sent Plunkett to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, they traded punches, and Plunkett took control. Beef fired up and hit some jab punches, with the fans chanting “Beef!” as each blow landed. Gnarls blocked a sunset flip and dropped all his weight on Plunkett’s chest for a nearfall at 10:00. Beef went to the top rope, but Plunkett rolled to the floor to escape. Plunkett stood up and threw a lot of powder in Beef’s eyes. The commentators said the match was over, but we never had a bell. Beef hit a back suplex.

“Beef” Gnarls Garvin defeated Jeremiah Plunkett via DQ at 11:30.

6. Donovan Dijak vs. Colby Carter. My first time seeing Colby; he’s bald with a short thick beard, white, with tattoos all over his arms and torso. Dijak was clearly coming across as a heel. An intense lockup to open. Carter dropped him with a clothesline at 3:30, and he stomped on Dijak in the corner. He hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, then he clotheslined Dijak to the floor. They fought on the floor, and Dijak tossed Colby head-first into the ring post at 6:30. In the ring, Dijak hip-tossed Colby across the ring for a nearfall, and he was barking at the fans.

Colby hit some gut punches. Colby hit some dropkicks. He put Dijak on his shoulders and dropped him over his knee, then he hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 11:30. Colby set up for a Stomp, but Dijak rotated and blocked it, and Donovan hit the Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall at 13:30, and he was shocked that Colby kicked out! Dijak set up for his discus Mafia Kick, but Colby hit a spear for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They traded blows while on their knees.

Carter hit two suplexes, but Dijak blocked a third. Dijak nailed the discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 16:00. Colby hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall! Colby dove through the ropes onto Dijak. In the ring, Colby went to the top rope, but Dijak superkicked him there. They fought on the ropes, and Colby hit a second-rope German Suplex, then the Somp, for the pin. That was really good, and I’m sure these two had never met before this day. Dijak hugged the kid afterwards, and that got a nice pop.

Colby Carter defeated Donovan Dijak at 17:39.

Final Thoughts: A pleasant indy show that topped my low expectations. I didn’t know the local talent, but they all looked decent. Colby didn’t look terribly out of place in battling Dijak, even with giving up eight or so inches of height. The scramble was put together well. The crowd loved the muscular Big Booty Judy. And as I noted, I really like that the tension between Macrae Martin and Junior Benito was on display in a match hundreds of miles from their home.

The commentators said in the first match that the crowd was 250. That’s more than 80 fans per side, and all I can say is … I didn’t see 80 per side. Especially with having just one row between the ring and a stage on one side. All that said, the commentary was good — I didn’t know these two guys at all — but they were well-informed. The lighting and overall production was strong. It’s well worth checking out all six matches. Again, you have to open each video separately on YouTube.