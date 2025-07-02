Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake, Priscilla Kelly (f/k/a Gigi Dolin) vs. Charles Mason, Brittnie Brooks vs. Elayna Black (f/k/a Cora Jade) for the AWF Women’s Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from four different indy shows.

Arizona Wrestling Federation “All-American Grand Slam” in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is not the entire show; AWF released a video of just this one match. The lighting was decent, and the crowd was maybe 400-500; there were a lot of people in this fairly large room. There was NO commentary.

Brittnie Brooks vs. Elayna Black for the AWF Women’s Title. We had a loud “Let’s go, Black!” chant before the bell. Brittnie slapped the former Cora Jade across her face at the bell. They traded rollups, and Elayna hit a basement dropkick at 1:00. Brittnie hit a bulldog for a nearfall and she kept Black grounded. Black hit an enzuigiri and a jumping knee in the corner. Brittnie hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:00, then a running knee in the corner for a nearfall. We got a loud “Let’s go Black!” chant. Elayna hit a DDT for the pin out of nowhere! Shorter than expected, but good action throughout. This apparently is the first singles title of Black’s career!

Elayna Black defeated Brittnie Brooks to win the AWF Women’s Title at 7:23.

Blitzkrieg Pro “The 7th Annual Luau” in Enfield, Connecticut on June 28, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their usual venue; it’s a two-level ballroom and it was PACKED. The crowd might be 400 in here, and that’s even with no seating on the side closest to the stage. Alyssa Marino and Skylar provided commentary.

Priscilla Kelly vs. Charles Mason. This was mid-show. The former Gigi Dolan recently competed in Wrestling Revolver in Iowa, where she tweaked her knee, but she insisted it was a minor issue she’s dealt with for years. The crowd chanted “Kick his ass!” at the bell. Mason slowly removed his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt before they locked up. She flipped him, and she licked his cheek! She hit a headscissors takedown and a second-rope crossbody block, and he rolled to the floor to regroup. She set up for a dive, but he hit a DDT onto the ring apron, then he kicked her as she was in the ropes, and Kelly collapsed to the floor at 2:30.

Mason finally removed his shirt, and he beat her up at ringside, hitting some LOUD chops, and he dragged her by her hair. (I find this one to be a bit uncomfortable with how he’s beating on her.) He stood on the stage (by the hard camera) and held her body so she was dangling off the stage. She hit some blows on the floor, and they got back into the ring at 5:00, but Mason hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall and some more chops. She fired up and hit some clotheslines and a spin kick, then a short-arm clothesline and a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. She crawled over him and hit a series of headbutts, then a series of Kawada Kicks. Kelly applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes, then an STO uranage.

Kelly hit a hard flipping slam for a rollup at 10:30 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Mason accidentally clotheslined the female ref! Kelly hit a clothesline, then a top-rope splash to the floor on him! Mason got a belt and wrapped it around her throat. The crowd booed as he choked her out. The ref sat up, saw Kelly passed out, and she called for the bell. The ref awarded the win to Mason at 11:49. However, she then saw the belt and ordered the match to continue! (I briefly stopped the stopwatch but re-started it when the ref called for the match to continue. Kelly hit a Tiger Driver and got the pin! A good showing by Kelly, even though I struggle with how brutal Mason treated her at times.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Charles Mason at 12:06.

Donovan Dijak vs. Bryce Donovan. This was third to last. The commentators noted it was at last year’s luau event that Dijak made a surprise appearance. An intense lockup to open. Bryce is tall but only about 6’2″, so Dijak has the overall height and size advantage. Bryce hit some punches and a shoulder tackle that knocked Dijak down! Bryce hit a bodyslam at 2:30 and an elbow drop for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, and Dijak whipped Bryce into the rows of chairs. Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes.

Dijak threw Bryce across the ring. On the floor, Bryce chokeslammed Dijak onto the ring apron at 8:00. In the ring, Bryce hit an Electric Chair drop for a nearfall and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, sending Dijak into the rows of chairs. In the ring, Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 10:00. Dijak nailed a superkick, but Bryce blocked the discus Mafia Kick. Seconds later, Dijak nailed a Mafia Kick for a nearfall.

Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Dijak mounted Bryce and repeatedly hit forearm strikes across the cheek. They got up and Dijak hit a LOUD overhand chop; Bryce brushed it off, so Dijak hit a Death Valley Driver at 14:00. He hit some forearm strikes to the side of the head, but Bryce got up and hit his own Death Valley Driver for the clean pin! I didn’t expect that! A very good, hard-hitting match.

Bryce Donovan defeated Donovan Dijak at 14:44.

CPA vs. Krule for the Bedlam Championship. This was the main event, and we started as just CPA vs. Krule. CPA is an entertaining undercard act, but I’ve just never bought him in the main event mix; he’s giving up a lot of height and overall size. CPA peeled off a shirt and threw it at Krule at the bell and they traded punches. Krule simply swatted away a missile dropkick attempt. Krule threw CPA onto the stage (again, was right next to the ring) at 2:00, then he bodyslammed CPA on the stage and was in complete control. Krule got a door from under the ring and slid it into the ring.

Krule hit a snap suplex on the hardwood floor at 4:30. CPA got a chair and hit Krule with it, but Krule slammed CPA onto the ring apron at 6:00. They brawled in and out of the ring with Krule in complete control. In the ring, CPA hit some punches that Krule basically no-sold. He peeled off a second shirt and hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but Krule threw him into a door at 10:00. CPA hit another missile dropkick, but Krule blocked a second Numbers Cruncher.

CPA hit two more Numbers Crunchers! He hit an unprotected chairshot to the head. Krule hit a chokeslam across an open chair for a nearfall at 13:00. They fought in the corner, and CPA hit a second-rope Numbers Cruncher through a door bridge. Sammy Diaz, who won a scramble match earlier in the show, ran down and cashed in a title shot contract at 16:30! He hit a running knee and a frogsplash for a nearfall on CPA. CPA speared Krule through a door. Diaz hit the Sabin-style Cradle Shock on CPA for the pin! New champion!!!!!!!

Sammy Diaz defeated Krule and CPA to win the Bedlam Title at 17:28.

Viral Pro “Summer of Reckoning” in Augusta, Georgia on June 21, 2025 (IWTV)

This was held in a dark gym. They had a nice video screen and intro area. A good crowd of 300 or so filled the bleachers, but the hard camera is pointed at the entrance area, with no fans seated on that side; I like to see the crowd! We do have commentary, but it is so low it was almost inaudible. They use yellow ring ropes with a yellow canvas, set against a black mat; it’s sharp and different. The view from the hard camera was lit MUCH better than the ringside cameras, which is a bit unusual.

Airica Demia vs. Amanda Kiss. Demia is in her late teens or 20, is a second-generation wrestler, and she has green hair; lots of similarities between her and Billie Starkz. Kiss is a scary, unstable Harley Quinn character. Quick reversals at the bell. Kiss placed Demia’s feet on the ropes and hit a DDT at 2:00, and she stomped on Demia. They got up and traded chops. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat, and she was fired up. Kiss hit a German Suplex at 5:00, but she missed a moonsault. Demia immediately hit a Superman Punch and a flying knife-edge for the pin. Decent match; Demia is on my ‘one to watch’ list.

Airica Demia defeated Amanda Kiss at 5:57.

Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake. Two WWE ID prospects collide! This was the main event. Drake came out first, wearing the WWE Evolve Title. He attacked Legacy on the floor and I started my stopwatch at first contact. They brawled at ringside, and Drake threw him into the ring, and we got a bell to officially begin at 00:41. Sean hit some quick kicks and a standing moonsault. He hit a dropkick that sent Drake to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, Drake hit a stiff kick to the spine at 4:30 and he targeted the left wrist and stomped on the fingers.

Drake hit a senton for a nearfall. Legacy hit a second-rope Spanish Fly and they were both down at 7:30. Sean unloaded some kicks and a German Suplex. Jackson snapped him throat-first across the top rope at 9:00, then hit a Lumbar Check-style gutbuster over the knees, then a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Legacy hit a springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 10:30. A blue-haired kid jumped in the ring and attacked Legacy, and the ref called for the bell. A really good match before the cheap finish.

Sean Legacy defeated Jackson Drake via DQ at 10:58/official time of 10:17.

* Drake left. It allowed Sean to beat up this kid. (He looks a lot like a young Jimmy Jacobs but with blue hair.)

New South “Win City” in Priceville, Alabama, on June 7, 2025 (IWTV)

This show was held in a dark gym and the crowd was maybe 250; a lot of people sat in the bleachers. I could see, but the lighting could be better.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Tyler Franks. This was mid-show. I’ve seen Franks just once before, as I recently reviewed a tournament here in New South. He has a short blond crew-cut and makes me think a bit of Ludwig Kaiser. A nice pop for Gresham, who, as per usual, is giving up some height. An intense lockup to open, and Gresham kept him tied up on the mat in a headlock. They got up, and Gresham unloaded some chops at 4:30. He hit a bodyslam and he stayed in charge. They traded rollups, and Franks hit a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall. Franks got an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall. They traded more rollups, and Gresham got the flash pin! Solid match.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Tyler Franks at 9:26.

Big Dave Weaver vs. Timothy Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) for the New South Heavyweight Title. This was the second-to-last, which tells me we aren’t getting a clean finish. Again, Bosby is currently the Action Wrestling champion, and those two promotions have been at war for a few months. Big Dave wore a cowboy hat and carried a bull rope. He attacked Bosby as soon as the ring entrances concluded and landed some punches. The commentators talked about the feud between the promotions and the fact that this is the first time the champions of each promotion have battled.

They brawled to ringside. Bosby suplexed him onto the ring apron at 2:30. Back in the ring, Bosby remained in charge. Dave accidentally struck the ref at 4:00! Bosby choked Dave. Dave hit a huracanrana, and that popped the commentators. Bosby hit a fallaway slam at 6:30. Bosby put Dave on his shoulders, and Dave’s legs hit the ref, and the ref was down again! So, a third ref got in the ring. The ref shoved Bosby, allowing Dave to get a rollup for a nearfall! Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30, then two German Suplexes.

Dave nailed a clothesline for a nearfall, but Hales jumped in the ring and attacked the ref. Bosby hit a German Suplex and a release F5 Slam. The commentators said all the refs have been wiped out. Hales grabbed the New South Title Belt and handed it to Bosby, who set it on the mat. However, Dave hit a bulldog, slamming Bosby’s head onto the belt! Dave hit a hard clothesline, and a general manager figure jumped in the ring and made the three-count!

Big Dave defeated Timothy Bosby at 12:52.

Final Thoughts: Of these eight matches, Bryce vs. Dijak stood out the most. Good showings from the former NXT talents, as they wisely are capitalizing on being well-known names that can draw. Drake-Legacy was really good, and I wish the ringside cameras hadn’t been so dark in that one. I get that CPA is fun, but in the same way that R-Truth, Colt Cabana, and Danhausen typically aren’t in the main event, CPA also shouldn’t be in the main event.