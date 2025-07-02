Story of Liv Morgan’s alleged stalker covered by Florida television stations

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The story of WWE star Liv Morgan’s alleged stalker has been picked up by Florida television stations. Shawn Chan, 41, traveled from Canada to Florida on May 31 and showed up at Morgan’s home with a backpack, as well as an air gun that he allegedly found on her porch.

Investigators told FOX-13 in Tampa that Chan checked under the doormat for a spare key, circled Morgan’s house twice, and then waited on the front doorstep for two hours. Chan left a note in which he claimed he was there “to pay a friendly visit, nothing more.”

Chan was arrested three days later when security recognized him at the WWE Performance Center. He is currently in the Pasco County Jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18 on burglary and interstate stalking charges. Read more at Fox13news.com.

Powell’s POV: There is security footage of Chan included in the news story, which can be viewed below. As I’ve written regarding similar stories, I sincerely encourage anyone who finds this behavior normal to seek mental help. I also hope this story makes people think twice about leaving a spare key under their doormat. For that matter, I’m pretty sure that most criminals are aware of the fake rock key holders. Be smart and stay safe, folks.