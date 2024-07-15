WWE Raw results (7/15): Powell’s live review of Rhea Ripley’s opening promo, Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the Intercontinental Title, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,625)

Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center

Aired live July 15, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package on Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Rhea Ripley was shown walking backstage and then she made her entrance. The crowd greeted her with “Mami” chants once she was in the ring. “Monday Night Raw, Mami’s home,” Ripley stated, which led to more “Mami” chants.

Ripley said it had been exactly three months since she was in the ring and it was due to Liv Morgan. Ripley said Morgan is running around with something that belongs to her and she doesn’t mean Dominik Mysterio while adding that she would handle him later.

Ripley said she never lost the Women’s World Championship. Ripley said Morgan took her out and really just pissed her off. Ripley called for Morgan to come out so that she could rip her apart.

Dominik Mysterio made his entrance carrying a black rose and was booed when he tried to speak to Ripley as he walked toward the ring. Ripley turned her back to Dom as he entered the ring and the boos continued whenever he spoke.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on the big screen and apologized for her voice. She said she had a long weekend in Mexico and has always been known as quite the screamer.

Morgan said she originally tried to take Dom from Ripley to hurt her, but then she got to spend time with him, look into his eyes, and kiss him. She said it became very real to her. Morgan said that while Mami might finally be home, “Liv is finally on top.”

Dom told Ripley that it’s not what it looks like. Ripley ignored Dom and said that Morgan is afraid to face her because she knows it will end her revenge tour.

Ripley challenged Morgan to face her for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam. Morgan said she would not run, but Ripley said she should know that she’s not the same person. Morgan said she would finally beat Ripley and hoped to see “Daddy Dom” there too. Morgan waved and said bye.

Ripley looked into the camera and said she knew Morgan was still listening. Ripley said that she would not only end Morgan’s revenge tour and title reign at SummerSlam, she would end her career. Dom held the ropes open for Ripley, who shot him a look of disgust. Dom let go of the ropes and then Ripley made her exit with Dom chasing after her with the black rose…

Powell’s POV: Dom should have tried the “It wasn’t me” excuse that Eddie Murphy spoke about back in the day. This was a strong segment. Ripley showed great intensity and disdain from Dom, who looked pathetic in the best way possible while groveling. Morgan played her part well and I like that she kept her distance.

Backstage shots aired of Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, and Sami Zayn while Cole hyped the various segments they would be involved in…

Sheamus made his entrance for the opening match against Bronson Reed heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio chased after Rhea Ripley, who threw her hand up and entered the Judgment Day clubhouse where she found a bouquet of black roses. “What the hell is all this?” Ripley asked. Dom said he was just trying to make it up to her. Ripley slammed the door.

Damian Priest showed up and smirked while asking Dom if everything was good. Dom said not really. Ripley opened the door and threw the black roses at him. Dom said it’s a little complicated. Priest said something in Spanish…

They cut back to the ring where Sheamus looked into the camera and welcomed Dom to the doghouse. Bronson Reed made his entrance to a mild crowd reaction…

1. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed. McAfee played it up as a banger once the bell rang and both men traded punches. Reed jumped up and slammed his body into Sheamus, who fell to the mat. Reed performed a rolling senton on a seated Sheamus.

Sheamus fought back and threw punches and kicks at Reed before trying and failing to hoist him up on his shoulders. The broadcast team spoke about a VHS tape that McAfee received during his show.

Sheamus tried to hit Ten Beats while Reed was on the apron, but Reed headbutted him and dumped him to ringside. Reed jumped from the apron and hit Sheamus with a shoulder tackle and then tossed him over the broadcast table. Reed went after Sheamus, who slammed his head on the table and then hit him with Ten Beats while kneeling on the broadcast table. [C]

Reed went for a top rope moonsault that Sheamus avoided. Sheamus blasted Reed with a knee to the head and then pinned him.

Sheamus defeated Bronson Reed in 8:35.

After the match, Sheamus stood on the ropes and played to the crowd. Reed got up and charged Sheamus, but Pete Dunne showed up and cut him off with a kick. Dunne left the ring. Sheamus asked what was wrong with him.

Once Sheamus turned his back, Dunne entered the ring and hit Sheamus from behind. Dunne went to ringside and shrugged his shoulders while Sheamus was still down. Reed hit Sheamus with a Tsunami splash…

Powell’s POV: A good battle of the big men style match followed by another angle involving Sheamus and Dunne. I like that Dunne is involved in a storyline and isn’t just doing singles jobs while his tag team partner Tyler Bate is sidelined.

Backstage, Ripley thanked Priest for keeping things together. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were playing WWE 2K24 on the big screen television while Carlito watched.

Ripley asked Priest if he needed help with Gunther or with his match with Braun Strowman. Priest declined. Ripley asked Priest why Carlito was hanging out in the clubhouse. Priest was interrupted before he could answer.

Dominik Mysterio told Ripley that he’d been trying to reach her all weekend and wanted her to hear him out. Ripley plucked rose pedals while asking Dom what about the last three months and whether he was too busy playing around with his little girlfriend. Ripley stormed away. “She’s angry, huh?” Carlito asked Dom…

Powell’s POV: The soap opera drama of Ripley and Dom is compelling. I’m waiting for Carlito call out Priest for ignoring the Bro Code.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was walking backstage when he was approached by his challenger Ilja Dragunov, who said he appreciated the opportunity. Dragunov said he didn’t help Zayn last week to get a title shot.

Zayn said he knew that. Zayn said Dragunov is a special talent and Dragunov reminds him of himself at times. Zayn said Dragunov fights like his life depends on it and that’s the type of person he wants to face and who deserves a shot the title. Zayn told Dragunov that he better bring his absolute best. Dragunov told Zayn that he better do the same…

Cole noted that the Intercontinental Title match will headline the show. He also noted that Zayn ended the historic 666-day title reign of Gunther…

A Gunther video package aired. He said when he arrived in WWE, everyone wanted to be like their heroes and there was no originality. He spoke about his time in NXT UK and NXT.

Gunther said he came to Smackdown with the vision of taking the Intercontinental Championship and said he won it with ease and went on to become the greatest and longest reigning champion of all-time.

Gunther said that for two years, challengers said they would take his title and humble him, but every one of them fell to him. He said that once his reign came to an end, he went after the King of the Ring and won it with ease. He said he still saw mediocrity and a lack of prestige. He said the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship will change forever at SummerSlam…

Cole hyped Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship for SummerSlam…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Zelina Vega being interviewed by Jackie Redmond, who asked about how Rhea Ripley’s return affects her quest for the championship. Vega said she doesn’t have any love for Morgan or Ripley. She said she would be champion if it wasn’t for Dom.

Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark showed up. Deville said the line starts with them, not Morgan or Ripley. Vega said she couldn’t hear anything past Deville’s forehead and issued a match challenge. Back live, Vega made her entrance for a match against Deville… [C]

2. Sonya Deville (w/Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark) vs. Zelina Vega. Deville’s entrance was televised. Vega hit an early 619, but Baszler tripped her on the apron and attacked her right arm while Stark distracted the referee. Deville hit Vega with her Deville’s Advocate finisher and scored the pin…

Sonya Deville defeated Zelina Vega in 1:00.

After the match, the heels attacked Vega’s bad arm. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Lyra Valkyria ran out to help Vega, causing Deville and company to head to ringside. McAfee said they left the ring, yet were not intimidated by anything. McAfee said Deville’s crew is a problem…

Backstage, Dom asked Priest why he didn’t warn him about Ripley last week. Priest said Dom was too busy with Morgan. Priest said he gave Dom advice, but Dom lied about communicating with Ripley and ending things with Morgan.

Jey Uso showed up and asked to know if it was true. Jey asked if it was true that Ripley was “single and ready to mingle.” Priest said maybe. Dom got upset. Jey told Dom to tell Mami hi for him and then left the picture.

Priest said Dom has been to prison and can’t let people talk to him like that. Priest said Dom needs to show Jey who Ripley belongs to. Dom said Priest was right and he was going to take care of business. Priest laughed after Dom walked away and then Cole hyped Priest meeting face-to-face with Gunther… [C]

Powell’s POV: Damian Priest is a terrible friend (but I love it).

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was talking with the two referees about a meeting when Chad Gable interrupted him. Gable said he cracked the code and figured out that Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. Gable asked Pearce what they spoke about last week. Pearce said Dallas was in the building and Gable could talk to him. Gable said he would call out Dallas…

[Hour Two] World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his entrance. Cole noted that Priest and Gunther have never met in a singles match. Priest said he had a match with Braun Strowman, but everyone knows what was advertised and he wanted his face-to-face with Gunther.

Gunther made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Gunther introduced Priest and said that Priest is still confident and carrying the weight of the world while living out his childhood dream of being world champion.

Gunther said he made an honest assessment of Priest while he was away. “You’re not living up to it,” Gunther said. “Your reign has been nothing.” Gunther said he wanted to lift the weight off Priest’s shoulders. Gunther told Priest he could save him the embarrassment if he handed him the title and they could just move on.

Priest said that while Gunther had everything handed to him in Europe, he was fighting for his life on the street. Priest said that if Gunther is just around for the paycheck and it’s not his dream, he’s not needed here. Priest said he earned his title and Gunther is the last person who will take the title from him.

Gunther said he recognized Priest’s hardship and won’t question his street credibility, but being on the streets is a choice. Gunther told Priest not to blame him that his parents didn’t provide him with a good life, whereas his parents gave him everything.

Gunther said that while Priest was fighting for his life, WWE officials were calling and begging him to sign a contract so they could avoid having someone like Priest winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther said he was taking on the challenge of restoring the honor and prestige of the sport and the championship. Gunther said he doesn’t understand why all the people don’t love Priest because they are just like him. Gunther said that no matter what Priest achieves in life, he is and always will be street trash.

Priest said that for someone who seems to have so much clarity, Gunther can’t see what’s coming at him. He said Gunther can’t see why he lost the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Priest said it’s because Gunther has no heart and doesn’t know what it’s like to fight for everything he has. Priest said he would remain champion at SummerSlam and then Gunther would need to fight from the bottom for the first time in his life because he will have absolutely nothing.

Priest said maybe then everyone would find out if Gunther is more than just a boring, conceited, privileged scumbag. Gunther and Priest went face-to-face. Braun Strowman’s entrance theme played, which made Gunther laugh. Strowman walked onto the stage before the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong verbal segment that did a really good job of establishing the differences between the two characters. They also established that Gunther is the heel while trying to make Priest more relatable to the fans. They definitely made me more excited about their title match than I was before this segment.

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with Jey Uso and booked him in a match against Dominik Mysterio for later in the show.

After Jey left, Bron Breakker showed up and complained about Ilja Dragunov getting an Intercontinental Title match. Pearce stood his ground and pointed out that Breakker lost his title match and added that Zayn approached him about the match.

Breakker threatened to interfere in the match. Pearce said he assumed that’s what he had in mind and called for security. Breakker said he knew the way out. Priest told security to make sure Breakker left the building…

3. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman in a non-title match. Priest failed to get Strowman off his feet early. Strowman tossed Priest across the ring and then cleared Priest to ringside.

Priest motioned for his freight train bit. The referee spoke to Strowman, who blew him off and went to ringside. Strowman charged Priest, who sidestepped him and sent him crashing through the barricade in front of the timekeepers area. [C]

Late in the match, Strowman grabbed Priest by the throat. Priest grabbed Storwman’s throat, but Strowman powered out and went for a chokeslam that Priest avoided. Priest kicked the back of Strowman’s knee and then hit him with several spin kicks.

Strowman tried to powerslam Priest, but his knee gave out. Priest splashed Strowman in the corner and then hit the South of Heaven chokeslam and scored the clean pin.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeated Braun Strowman in 8:10 in a non-title match.

After the match, Gunther came out and stood on the apron. Priest invited him to enter the ring. Gunther chopped Priest, who fired back with a forearm and worked him over in the corner. Gunther hit him with another chop an then Priest put him down with a clothesline that caused Gunther to roll out of the ring…

Powell’s POV: A nice win for Priest, but the presentation of the match left a lot to be desired. It was announced late in the day and they never bothered to play it up as a big deal during the actual show. Strowman didn’t even get a fully televised entrance and the match started right after a commercial break. Priest going over clean also begs the question of why they didn’t come up with a way to make this a title match. All of that said, the clean win and getting the better of Gunther in the post match battle made this a good night for Priest.

Footage aired of Chad Gable eavesdropping on a conversation at a gym involving Maxxine Durpi, Otis, and Chad Gable. Dupri spoke to Otis and Gable about helping out a friend and they both agreed.

Gable joined the trio and said it sounded like they all came around. Tozawa that he didn’t know what was happening. Gable said he figured out that Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. Dupri said they all know that.

Gable said he was going to call out Dallas. He said he would have his crew by his side just like old times. Dupri said they weren’t talking about Gable.

Xavier Woods showed up. Dupri said they knew Kofi Kingston would be gone for a few weeks, so they wanted to team up with him against The Final Testament. Gable asked if they were serious. Otis got in Gable’s face and said they were serious. Gable said it was pathetic and stormed away…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their entrance with Lyra Valkyria for a tag team match… An ad for Smackdown focused on the fallout from The Bloodline leaving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton lying, and Logan Paul's appearance…

Cole spoke as clips were shown of WWE’s weekend shows in Mexico. Cole acknowledged that the shows featured the debut of Stephanie Vaquer..

Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark made their entrance…

Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark made their entrance…

4. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark (w/Sonya Deville) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (w/Lyra Valkyria).

A short time later, Chance and Carter performed a Keg Stand from the apron onto both opponents on the floor. [C] Chance performed a moonsault and drove her knees into Baszler before tagging out.

Late in the match, Stark hit a missile dropkick on Chance. Stark launched Chance into a knee strike from Baszler, and then Stark pinned Chance…

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh said they wanted to address the elephant in the room regarding Liv Morgan helping them win the World Tag Team Titles. Ripley said no worries. She said Liv played her games and they didn’t work, but the tag team titles are back where they belong and now it’s her chance to get her title back.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted and said Jey Uso was talking out of line about Ripley, so he went to Pearce and got a match made. Ripley asked why he was picking a fight with Jey. Dom said he could get the match cancelled.

Ripley asked Dom if he was a coward. Dom said he wanted to show Jey and everyone else that Mami still belongs to him. Ripley took offense and left the room while Dom tried to backtrack. “Dude, not cool,” Carlito told Dom…

Powell’s POV: I know I’m far from the only man who can relate to Dom being in the doghouse and letting his mouth make things worse. Fun stuff (when it’s Dom, not me).

A smiling Drew McIntyre was shown walking through the backstage area while Cole questioned whether he could get his suspension lifted… [C]

Adam Pearce stood inside the ring and introduced Drew McIntyre, who walked out smiling while dressed in a leather vest and a kilt. Footage aired of McIntyre snapping and drilling Pearce with an elbow on the Money in the Bank post show, which caused his suspension.

Pearce said he thought they were on the verge of something special. Pearce said he thinks McIntyre vs. CM Punk can be special. Pearce said he wants the match and he’s pretty sure the fans want it (the fans roared). Pearce said Punk was doing everything he could to get medically cleared because he wants the match.

Pearce asked McIntyre how badly he wants the match. McIntyre said he wants it more than anything in the world. Pearce said they needed to leave the emotion, pettiness, and irrational behavior behind.

McIntyre said he had to watch from his couch last week and that’s on him. McIntyre said the only opinion that matters is that of the WWE Universe. McIntyre asked the fans if they were ready for McIntyre vs. Punk at SummerSlam. The fans cheered and a CM Punk chant followed.

McIntyre told Pearce that he’s the one with the power and said they could make it official. Pearce said there was one more thing he wanted McIntyre to do for him. Pearce had two referees join him in the ring and said they didn’t deserve what McIntyre did to them. Pearce told McIntyre to apologize to the referees.

McIntyre asked why he would apologize to the referees. Pearce said they put their bodies on the line in the ring and deserve respect. McIntyre said they could move forward if he just made the match official. Pearce said he was not being unreasonable and asked him to simply apologize to the referees.

McIntyre walked toward the referees while a “say you’re sorry” chant started. “No,” McIntyre said. “Why would I apologize to you two after everything the referees have done to screw me around here?” McIntyre barked at Pearce for it all happening under his watch.

McIntyre said Pearce deserved the elbow that he hit him with. McIntyre said Pearce should be on his hands and knees apologizing to him. McIntyre took issue with Seth Rollins thinking he could cut in line and get a match with Punk first.

[Hour Three] Pearce informed McIntyre that he was still suspended. McIntyre glared at Pearce and approached him. The referees tried to get in the middle of both men, but McIntyre shoved them both down.

Seth Rollins’ music played and he rant to the ring and quickly got the better of McIntyre, who rolled out of the ring to avoid taking a Stomp. Security arrived at ringside and urged him to leave. McIntyre pointed at Rollins, then turned and shoved the security guards before swiping a fan sign away. McIntyre stormed to the back while Cole said McIntyre could have just said he was sorry even if he didn’t mean it…

Cole and McAfee spoke at ringside. Cole said Rollins got screwed at Money in the Bank and he wasn’t crying about it. Rollins joined the broadcast team and then got McAfee to dance to his music for a moment before leaving…

Powell’s POV: Great work from McIntyre and Pearce. I wonder if they are inserting Rollins into the feud because either they don’t know if Punk will be medically cleared for SummerSlam or if they fear he will be rusty if it’s a close call.

Footage aired of a Wyatt Sicks moment that occurred on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the day. The feed cut out during an interview and “You Lied” appeared on the screen. McAfee found a box that contained at VHS tape…

The latest Wyatt Sicks video aired. A distorted voice asked Erick Rowan how he had been. Rowan was seated in a chair and said he wasn’t going to lie, the last few years had been very hard. Rowan said he used to have a family and they were unstoppable and inseparable.

Rowan said one day the whole world changed. Rowan got emotional as he spoke about how he “lost a bro.” He said the person who believed in him more than anyone else in the world was gone. He said it knocked him on his ass. Rowan said that in those situations, you get up, wipe the dust off, and keep moving.

Rowan cried as he said just when he thought he had everything going, his other brother was gone too. He said he had no more family or will. Rowan said he fell down a well and couldn’t get out, nor did he want to get out. Rowan said he felt catatonic and was numb to the world. Rowan questioned who would miss him.

The person asking the questions passed Rowan the sheep mask and asked how it made him feel. Rowan said it gave him hope. Rowan said when he was at his lowest, “he reached out to me and pulled me up.” Rowan said he saw a hand and accepted it because he knew he needed help.

Rowan said he had a purpose in his life and the purpose was to help those like him. Rowan said the mask reminded him of that beacon of hope. Rowan’s voice was distorted as said they would take their broken hearts and make them beautiful…

Cole said Rowan was a tortured soul who was sent over the edge due to the loss of his brothers. McAfee said it was his honor to transfer the VHS tape. Cole said Gable would call out Uncle Howdy later in the show…

Powell’s POV: A compelling promo from Rowan. This certainly rates as the most memorable mic work of his career. Of course, he was referring to the death of Jon Huber (a/k/a Luke Harper and Brodie Lee) in addition to the death of Bray Wyatt. The broadcast team’s reaction made it seem even more likely that the Wyatt Sicks are going to be babyfaces despite the backstage massacre that occurred on night one.

Dominik Mysterio made his entrance for his match against Jey Uso… [C] Cole thanked Jelly Roll for “Dead End Road” being the official theme of SummerSlam. Cole noted that Triple H invited Jelly Roll via social media to perform at SummerSlam, which Jelly Roll agreed to do…

Jey Uso made his entrance via the stage rather than through the crowd…

5. Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio. Dom attacked Jey before the bell. The referee separated the wrestlers, checked on Jey, and then called for the bell. Dom threw punches at Jey while saying it was for Mami. Dom was in offensive control heading into a break. [C]

Jey battled back and set up for an Uso Splash. Liv Morgan showed up and pulled Dom out of the ring before Jey could perform the move. Dom told Morgan to leave and asked her what she was doing. Jey dropkicked Dom, who fell on top of a smiling Morgan, who then rolled on top of Dom.

Rhea Ripley made her entrance, causing Morgan to make her exit through the crowd. Morgan ran up the steps to escape while Ripley told Dom to finish the match. Dom returned to the ring and ate a spear and an Uso Splash before taking the pin.

Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio in 9:10.

After the match, Jey made a hand sign phone, suggesting that he wanted Ripley to call him…

Powell’s POV: More fun from Dom, Morgan, and Ripley. Jey making a comedic play for Ripley is a fun addition to the story even though I don’t think that on-air relationship is going to happen.

An Ilja Dragunov vignette aired… Sami Zayn was shown taping up his hands and wrists inside his dressing room while Cole hyped the main event…

Chad Gable made his entrance in non-wrestling attire. Cole said Gable was actually going to call out Bo Dallas of the Wyatt Sicks.

Dominik Mysterio walked slowly backstage. Damian Priest greeted him and said it was rough that he lost in front of Rhea Ripley. “Speaking of which, take it easy…” Priest said. Ripley stood next to Dom and said she does not belong to anyone. “I’m not yours,” Ripley said. “You’re mine.” Ripley handed Dom a black rose and walked away, leaving Dom with a big smile on his face…

Powell’s POV: That was an unexpected development. Of course, the question now is whether Ripley’s character is sincere or if she’s playing games over her own.

Chad Gable stood inside the ring and said that in another display of his seemingly endless intellect, he solved what will go down as the greatest mystery in WWE history. Gable announced that the true identity of Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. Gable called out Dallas and told him not to make him wait.

Bo Dallas walked out in non-wrestling attire and was suddenly hit from behind by Julius Creed. Brutus Creed came out and joined his brother in working over Dallas and eventually driving him back first into the ring post before rolling him inside the ring.

The suit wearing Creed Brothers entered the ring and stood on opposite sides of Gable, who raised their arms. Meanwhile, Dallas started laughing as he got on all fours. Gable kicked Dallas in the gut. The Creeds held Dallas while Gable worked him over with elbow strikes. Dallas continued to laugh even after Gable punched him in the face.

Gable asked Dallas what he was laughing at. Gable told the Creeds to do what he showed them. Brutus hoisted up Dallas and then Julius hit him with a knee strike. Dallas continued to laugh. Gable put Dallas down with a German suplex and then posed with the Creeds while the fans booed.

Dallas laughed again while lying in the corner. “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Dallas said. Gable grabbed Dallas by the ear and asked him what was so funny. “There you are,” Dallas said while flashing a maniacal smile.

The Wyatt Sicks lighting wind-down took place and then the single key piano music played. The other members of the Wyatt Sicks walked out with the still unidentified Nikki Cross carried the lantern while the others dressed in Firefly Funhouse character outfits followed.

Gable and the Creeds left the ring. The other Wyatt Sicks joined Dallas inside the ring. Dallas looked down at the lantern and then into the camera and laughed while the others posed around him and the crowd cheered…

Powell’s POV: I think everyone saw the Gable alliance with the Creeds coming, but the actual introductory angle played second fiddle to the Wyatt Sicks. As odd as it is that they destroyed everyone backstage on night one and are now babyfaces, at least there’s still been no sign of supernatural hocus pocus.

Ilja Dragunov made his entrance for the Intercontinental Title match.

Cole announced the following matches for next week’s Raw in Green Bay: CM Punk appears, Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville, and Xavier Woods, Otis, and Akira Tozawa vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar in a six-man tag match.

Sami Zayn made his entrance. Samantha Irvin introduced Zayn and Dragunov as they each headed to the ring…

6. Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the Intercontinental Title. Zayn and Dragunov traded early elbow strikes. Dragunov knocked Zayn down, but Zayn got up and tossed him to the floor and then kicked him from the apron. Zayn performed an Arabian Press heading into an early break. [C]

Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall. Dragunov came back and set up for the H-Bomb, but Zayn put his boot up to cut him off. Dragunov rallied again and hit Zayn with a missile dropkick.

Dragunov went up top again and went for a senton splash, but Zayn put his knees up (even though they didn’t really make much contact). Zayn hooked Dragunov into a pin for a two count.

A short time later, Dragunov caught Zayn with a headbutt from the apron. Zayn ran the ropes and hit Dragunov with a Helluva Kick that sent him to ringside. Zayn tried to roll Dragunov back inside the ring.

Bron Breakker walked out to no entrance music. Breakker got a running start and went for a spear. Zayn avoided the spear and Dragunov oddly told the bump on his knees rather than on his back.

Sami Zayn fought Ilja Dragunov to a no-contest in roughly 12:00 in an Intercontinental Title match.

Zayn fought Breakker at ringside and slammed his head on the broadcast table before rolling him inside the ring. Breakker suplexed Zayn once they were both inside the ring. Breakker ran the ropes and speared Zayn. Breakker stood tall to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The main event was fun while it lasted. I’m surprised they didn’t give Zayn and Dragunov more time, especially on a night when they face stiff competition from the MLB Home Run Derby and the political convention. I look forward to the Pearce character having another meltdown next week given that he ejected Breakker from the building earlier in the night.

Overall, a good show carried by the soap opera drama of Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan. Who would have predicted something like this for Dom during the time he was teaming with his father as a babyface? I love it. The Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce segment was also strong, and the Damian Priest and Gunther face-to-face verbal exchange provided effective hype for their SummerSlam match. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) soon. Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.