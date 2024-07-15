Sami Zayn comedy show added to WWE SummerSlam weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland” event for Friday, August 2 at The Agora Theater and Ballroom.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – Following the success of Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto ahead of Money In The Bank®, WWE® today announced the second installment of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show will take place at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET via http://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. The debut show in Toronto featured WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, Johnny Knoxville and others.

Powell’s POV: It’s cool that the first Zayn show held over Money in the Bank weekend did well enough that they are bringing it back for SummerSlam. The same venue will play host to the Undertaker’s one-man show that will be held on Saturday afternoon before SummerSlam.