WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rhea Ripley opens the show

-Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the Intercontinental Title

-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther meet face-to-face

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Drew McIntyre returns to meet with Adam Pearce

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center.