WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: MITB qualifiers set for Friday’s MSG show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden.