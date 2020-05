WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: New match added to the lineup for the Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt meet face to face.

-Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a mystery partner vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Tamina and Lacey Evans.

-Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville.

-Jeff Hardy returns.

Powell's POV: WWE added Rose vs. Deville to the lineup since our last update. Smackdown was taped last weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance. Friday's show will be the go-home show for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.



