MLW promoter invites Mike Tyson to enter the pro wrestling ring

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling promoter Court Bauer invited boxing legend Mike Tyson to enter the pro wrestling ring for charity. “My all time favorite @MikeTyson is considering an exhibition fight?” Bauer wrote on Twitter. “I’m 100% down to see this BUT what I really would like to see is Tyson finally get in the wrestling ring. @MLW would love to promote that match and in the process help some charities. How about it, Iron Mike?”

Powell’s POV: Tyson has not responded and may never, but I guess it can’t hurt to try. Tyson released a training video that got people buzzing about the former heavyweight champion returning to the boxing ring. Tyson’s trainer raved about his training session. “I didn’t know what to expect,” Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN.com reporter Ariel Helwani on Monday. “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.”

My all time favorite @MikeTyson is considering an exhibition fight? I’m 100% down to see this BUT what I really would like to see is Tyson finally get in the wrestling ring. @MLW would love to promote that match and in the process help some charities. How about it, Iron Mike? 🥊 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 5, 2020



