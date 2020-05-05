AEW Road To Double Or Nothing video, pay-per-view pricing note, match added to Dynamite lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW has released the first Road To Double Or Nothing video. Watch the video below or via the AEW YouTube Page.

-QT Marshall vs. Lance Archer is announced for AEW Dynamite during the video.

-AEW Double Or Nothing is priced at $49.99 on B/R Live.

Powell’s POV: The video was released on May 4, so there is a Star Wars moment. The video also features Hikaru Shida playing the piano in impressive fashion, QT Marshall discussing his love of pro wrestling and teaming with Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dr. Luther checks in, Angelico and Jack Evans grumble about being undervalued, Marshall visits Dallas Page and discusses nepotism. The $49.99 price tag feels steep compared to the pricing of a lot of pro wrestling streaming services, and it feels especially expensive in today’s economy, so it will be interesting to see how the May 23 event sells.



