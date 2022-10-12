10/12 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH Championship, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH Championship, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn, and more (30:58)…

