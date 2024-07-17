What's happening...

Dustin Rhodes says his AEW contract expires in September

July 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dustin Rhodes stated via social media that his AEW contract expires in September while responding to a since deleted post that implied he wants to leave the company.

Powell’s POV: Dustin works as a coach and a wrestler in AEW and has consistently spoken favorably about the company during media appearances. That said, the 55 year-old can still go in the ring and I have to imagine that WWE would have interest in signing him should he become a free agent. Dustin teaming with or even feuding with his brother Cody Rhodes would be a lot of fun. And surely there’s a spot waiting for Dustin/Goldust in the WWE Hall of Fame. It should be an interesting September for Dustin if he doesn’t re-sign with AEW before then.

