Dustin Rhodes says his AEW contract expires in September

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dustin Rhodes stated via social media that his AEW contract expires in September while responding to a since deleted post that implied he wants to leave the company.

Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better. Yes my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully Negotiations go well because I am damn… https://t.co/vp1Yb56yIY — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 17, 2024

Powell’s POV: Dustin works as a coach and a wrestler in AEW and has consistently spoken favorably about the company during media appearances. That said, the 55 year-old can still go in the ring and I have to imagine that WWE would have interest in signing him should he become a free agent. Dustin teaming with or even feuding with his brother Cody Rhodes would be a lot of fun. And surely there’s a spot waiting for Dustin/Goldust in the WWE Hall of Fame. It should be an interesting September for Dustin if he doesn’t re-sign with AEW before then.