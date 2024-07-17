NXT TV rating: The Rascalz reunion, Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson for the NA Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 610,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 691,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.23 rating. NXT ran opposite the MLB All-Star game and the second night of a political convention. One year earlier, the July 18, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 746,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Title.