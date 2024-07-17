AEW Dynamite results (7/17): Powell’s live review of Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Title, Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada in a champion vs. champion match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 250)

Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

Aired live July 17, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] MJF made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. Will Ospreay made his entrance…

1. Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW International Championship. MJF left the ring and hopped the barricade and doused the fans with water. MJF took a fan sign and tore it before returning to the ring. MJF did an early strut while Ospreay smiled, and then Ospreay returned the favor with a strut of his own.

MJF was tripped and then sat up before ducking an early Hidden Blade attempt. Both men locked up and then MJF told the referee that Ospreay pulled his hair. Ospreay clotheslined MJF to ringside and set up for a dive, but MJF walked away. Ospreay followed and hit him with a dive anyway.

Back inside the ring, Ospreay suplexed MJF and covered him for two. MJF ducked under the ropes. When Ospreay approached, MJF pulled him face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. When the wrestlers locked up again, MJF pulled Ospreay’s hair and sent him to the mat.

MJF hit a Stunner for a two count. Ospreay came back with a kick and then hit a flying forearm from the middle rope. MJF went to the floor. Ospreay performed a handspring into a dive over the top rope onto MJF with a flip dive.

Ospreay hit a standing shooting star press for a two count, then followed up with a sky twister press for another two count. MJF rolled to ringside. Ospreay dove over the top rope and struck MJF on the floor.

Ospreay grabbed a table and placed it next to the barricade while MJF returned to the ring. MJF begged off and then Ospreay worked him over with chops. MJF came back with a kick, but Ospreay stuffed a piledriver.

MJF sold a knee injury. When Ospreay went for the knee, MJF countered into a piledriver and got a two count. MJF looked into the camera and mocked Daniel Garcia’s dance before targeting the left knee of Ospreay.

Ospreay fired back with chops before he was backdropped. MJF applied the Figure Four and then slapped Ospreay before wrenching back on the hold. Ospreay eventually reversed it, but MJF did the same, causing Ospreay to grab the rope to break it.

MJF whipped Ospreay toward a corner of the ring, but Ospreay sold his knee and collapsed. MJF looked into the crowd and smiled. MJF chopped Ospreay and raked his back. MJF sent Ospreay toward the ropes, but Ospreay’s knee gave out again.

Ospreay sat on the apron and checked his knee until MJF gouged his eyes. Ospreay came back with punches and chops. Ospreay tried to run the ropes, but MJF chop blocked him and covered him for two.

Both wrestlers went for simultaneous clotheslines and stayed down for a moment. When Ospreay stood up, MJF drove his shoulder into Ospreay’s bad knee. Ospreay came right back with a Stundog Millionaire and an OsCutter. MJF rolled to ringside to avoid being covered.

Ospreay went for a move from the ropes that MJF avoided while on the apron. Ospreay sold a shoulder injury heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Ospreay turned a torture rack into a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

MJF left the ring and hopped the barricade and walked up the steps. Ospreay caught up to him and clubbed his chest with forearm strikes. Ospreay threw punches at MJF, who was seated in a fan’s chair.

MJF walked down the steps and then threw a drink in Ospreay’s face. Ospreay put MJF’s head inside a trashcan before both men returned to ringside. Schiavone commended referee Bryce Remsburg for not counting them out and letting them fight.

Ospreay placed MJF on the table next to the barricade and went up top, but MJF rolled away. Both men reversed pin attempts and then Ospreay hit a Poison Rana. MJF came back with a Panama Sunrise for a near fall.

MJF placed Ospreay on the table at ringside and went up top, but this time Ospreay rolled off it. MJF went to the floor and chopped Ospreay and then bit his arm. MJF looked into the camera and asked Daniel Garcia whether he could feel anything in his arm.

MJF ran Ospreay into the barricade and then gouged his eye. MJF delivered a running kick and then stood on the timekeepers table and posed for the booing crowd. MJF took a drink of water and threw some at the fans.

Ospreay jumped onto the barricade and then performed an OsCutter on the floor. Back inside the ring, MJF set up for CrossRhodes, but Ospreay reversed it and then hit the move and got a two count. MJF pulled the referee in front of him and then poked Ospreay’s eye. MJF hit a hammerlock DDT for a near fall.

MJF had Ospreay seated on the top rope when he jumped from the ropes and clotheslined him, which led to a near fall. Both men stuffed moves on the apron. Ospreay superkicked MJF and then performed a Styles Clash on the apron, causing both men to tumble to the floor while the fans chanted “holy shit.”

Ospreay rolled MJF back inside the ring and covered him for a near fall. Ospreay used his good arm to perform a powerbomb for another near fall. Both men were down heading into another PIP break that became a full screen break. [C]

Footage aired of Ospreay having his left arm pulled back into socket by the trainer during the commercial break. MJF continued to target the arm. Ospreay threw chops at MJF, who blocked one and then wrenched his bad arm to drive his shoulder into the mat. Ospreay sent MJF to ringside.

Ospreay set up for a move on the apron, but MJF tripped him up so that his face hit the apron. MJF boasted that he’s the smartest wrestler in the world and then was blasted with a Hidden Blade from behind. The referee decided to count for some reason even though they battled into the crowd earlier, but they both returned to the ring where Ospreay got another near fall.

Ospreay went up top. MJF hit the ropes to crotch Ospreay. MJF went for a huracanrana, but Ospreay blocked it and then hit a Styles Clash from the ropes. Ospreay was slow to make the cover and MJF was able to grab the bottom rope.

MJF put Ospreay on top of the table at ringside and then went up top. MJF performed an elbow drop that put Ospreay through the table. Both men stayed down. The referee checked on them rather than counting this time around as they went to a PIP break that became a full screen break. [C]

MJF had Ospreay in an abdominal stretch and used the top rope for leverage when the referee was shielded. The referee caught MJF using the rope and kicked his hand off the rope. Ospreay hip-tossed MJF. Ospreay went for a few pins and got two counts.

Ospreay went for a huracanrana, but MJF powerbombed him onto his knee and then covered him for a near fall. MJF had a nasty bruise on his right thigh. MJF mugged for the crowd once he got to his feet and then signaled for the Kangaroo Kick, which was booed. MJF went for the move, but Ospreay stuffed it.

Ospreay got MJF standing on the middle rope and then went for a Poison Rana, but MJF blocked it. MJF mounted Ospreay on the ropes and gyrated in front of him. MJF went for a huracanrana, but Ospreay flipped onto his feet.

Ospreay did a Maxtrix move to avoided an MJF shot. MJF poked his eye and then flipped off the hard camera. Both men traded strikes. Ospreay hit a step-up enzuigiri and then used a sunset flip to get a two count. Both men reversed pin attempts.

Ospreay went for an OsCutter, but MJF caught him with a superkick. MJF set up for a brainbuster, but Ospreay countered out of it and performed a huracanrana. MJF blocked a Storm Breaker, but then Ospreay hit him with a standing Spanish Fly for a near fall.

[Hour Two] The broadcast team spoke about the possibility of the match going to a draw and noted that the champion would retain in that scenario. Ospreay seated MJF on the top rope and set up for a move, but MJF got him in position for a tombstone. Ospreay broke it with his legs and then performed an OsCutter and a Hidden Blade that led to a near fall.

With two minutes remaining, Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade, but MJF ducked and avoided it. Ospreay grabbed a kneeling MJF by the neck. MJF spat in his face. Ospreay headbutted MJF. Ospreay set up for the Tiger Driver and hesitated before hoisting him up for the move. Ospreay dropped MJF and shook his head.

MJF shoved Ospreay into the referee. REF BUMP!!! MJF punched Ospreay with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The referee recovered and made the three count with two seconds remaining on the clock.

MJF defeated Will Ospreay in 59:58 to win the AEW International Championship.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring was shown lying on the ringside floor. The referee called for the trainer when both men stayed down. Multiple trainers entered the ring and tended to both men. They put an oxygen mask on MJF and helped him up. MJF held up his title belt and then stumbled around. MJF took breaths through the oxygen mask and said his name and then said you can thank him later…

Powell’s POV: A killer match. The live crowd seemed fully invested from start to finish even with the threat of it going to a time limit draw. I’m happy they went with Ospreay not using the Tiger Driver in this match as opposed to making that a big part of the finish of his AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door. The Dynamite Diamond Ring finish was perfect for MJF’s character and protected Ospreay.

Backstage, Arkady Aura spoke with Mark Briscoe, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens. Caster made his pitch to Briscoe for The Acclaimed to join Team AEW in Blood & Guts. Briscoe said they had his back a couple weeks ago when The Elite jumped him. Briscoe said it’s not just up to him.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana entered the picture. Swerve said he’s had issues with Caster over the years, but he knows what he’s are all about. Swerve asked if they were ready to get violent and they all put their hands together. Briscoe yelled into the camera about how they are coming for The Elite…

Excalibur hyped Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In and the champion vs. champion match for later in the show…

Big Bill stood in the ring with The Learning Tree set and introduced Chris Jericho, who came out with Bryan Keith. “Hi, guys!” Jericho said to a flat reaction. Jericho spoke about the crime in the city and said they can do better than that.

Jericho noted that it was Dynamite 250. He said he’d been on almost every show and vowed that he wouldn’t miss another one. Jericho said he would be on every episode until episode 500. Footage aired of their recent attacks on Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata. Jericho asked who would be crazy enough to not listen to The Learning Tree or his teachings.

Minoru Suzuki made his entrance and entered the ring. “Next week,” Suzuki said before holding up a contract. Keith took the contract from him and read that it was an official order from AEW that banned him and Big Bill from ringside when Suzuki challenges Jericho for the FTW Title at Blood & Guts. Suzuki headbutted Jericho. Suzuki waved to the crowd in Jericho fashion and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: At least they kept it short and to the point. I’m not really sure how they can enforce Bill and Keith being banned from ringside during an FTW Title match when those matches are essentially anything goes and the title isn’t even officially recognized by the company. Then again, I couldn’t care less about the FTW Title or Jericho’s act these days, so whatever. That being said, Suzuki facing Jericho could be fun.

Backstage, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, and Kazuchika Okada delivered a promo. Nicholas said it was ridiculous that The Acclaimed think they will be the next tag team champions. Matthew spoke about how they will have all the gold and all the power. Nicholas pointed out they don’t have the world championship.

Mercedes Mone showed up and thanked the EVPs for banning Britt Baker from the backstage area during Dynamite 250. Okada had Mone do her dance. Once she left, Okada acted like he was overheating…

Powell’s POV: Great, so now Okada is horny in addition to saying bitch every week. Amazing character development, guys.

TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone made her entrance to a flat reaction. Nyla Rose made her entrance to a slightly better reaction…

2. Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title. There were small “Let’s Go Nyla” and “CEO” chants. Rose held up Mone for a vertical suplex and gyrated, but Mone slipped away. Rose placed Rose on the top rope. Rose went up top and hit her with a flying knee, which led to a two count heading into a PIP break. [C]