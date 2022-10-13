AEW Rampage taping in Toronto (reports needed), Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown season premiere poll results, Jose Maximo, Killer Kowalski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Rampage will be taped tonight in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum for Friday’s TNT show. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show opens with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and the fallout from Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. B finished second with 42 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade for the season premiere and Extreme Rules go-home show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade for the season premiere and felt that they did a great job of filling the three hours.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jose Maximo (Kelvin Ramirez) is 39.

-Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.