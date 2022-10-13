AEW Rampage taping in Toronto (reports needed), Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown season premiere poll results, Jose Maximo, Killer Kowalski

What's happening...

October 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Rampage will be taped tonight in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum for Friday’s TNT show. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show opens with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, and the fallout from Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. B finished second with 42 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade for the season premiere and Extreme Rules go-home show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade for the season premiere and felt that they did a great job of filling the three hours.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jose Maximo (Kelvin Ramirez) is 39.

-Killer Kowalski (a/k/a Edward Władysław Spulnik) was born on October 13, 1926. He died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.

