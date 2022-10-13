AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show (Toronto reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

-Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay

-Shawn Spears and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Embassy” Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona

Powell's POV: Rampage will be taped tonight in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum.