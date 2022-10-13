AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match headlines Tuesday’s show that will run head-to-head with NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-MJF speaks

-Renee Paquette sits down with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Tuesday from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center (next week’s Rampage will be live from Jacksonville). Dynamite is being bumped from its usual Wednesday night slot due to MLB Playoffs coverage. Join Jake Barnett me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Tuesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).