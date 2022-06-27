AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10.

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Jordan Kross and Joey Jett

-Missa Kate vs. Ruby Soho

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Vic Capri and GPA

-Serpentico vs. Ethan Page

-Jon Silver vs. KM

-Heather Reckless vs. Anna Jay

-CJ Esparza and Brubaker vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.