AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10.
-Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Jordan Kross and Joey Jett
-Missa Kate vs. Ruby Soho
-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Vic Capri and GPA
-Serpentico vs. Ethan Page
-Jon Silver vs. KM
-Heather Reckless vs. Anna Jay
-CJ Esparza and Brubaker vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
