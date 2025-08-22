Will Ospreay discusses his neck injury and why he’s able to work AEW Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Will Ospreay addressed his health heading into Sunday’s Forbidden Door event. “I am compromised,” Ospreay told Zack Heydorn on SI.com. “I’ve got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff, and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected.”

Ospreay also explained why he is able to wrestle at Sunday’s Forbidden Door. “I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off to see how this is gonna go,” he said. “And then the MRI’s came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it’s manageable. It’s absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it’s not going to get any worse. It just it needs to be corrected.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s a logical explanation for Ospreay being allowed to wrestle despite the need for spinal surgery. It’s unclear how long the surgery will sideline him, but it appears that Forbidden Door will be the last time we’ll see him in the ring for some time.