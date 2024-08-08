AEW Dynamite rating: MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an eliminator match, Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett in an anything goes match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 622,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 609,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 531,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating on Syfy Network. It will be interesting to see how much of a bump both shows get next week after the Olympics conclude. One year ago, the August 9, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 846,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.