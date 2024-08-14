AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

What's happening...

August 14, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Title

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli meet face-to-face

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in a three-way for the No. 1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In

-A film by Mariah May

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

