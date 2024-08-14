NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at No Mercy

-A gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy (Entrants: Wren Sinclair, Adriana Rizzo, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Kendal Grey, Karmen Petrovic)

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

-Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo

Powell’s POV: The wrestlers in the gauntlet match have never received a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. Ashante Adonis indicated that he will face Dion Lennox, but the match was not officially announced. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).