AEW Dynamite in Norfolk (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Bob Backlund, Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano, Eddie Gilbert, Buddy Landel, Bobby Eaton

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The show features The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Norfolk. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 28 percent of the voters. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade and felt it was an upgrade over typical Collision episodes.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Backlund is 75.

-Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) is 43.

-Johnny Gargano is 37.

-The late Eddie Gilbert (Thomas Edward Gilbert) was born on August 14, 1961. He died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Buddy Landel (William Ensor) was born on August 14, 1961. He died at age 53 of complications from a car accident on June 22, 2015.

-The late Bobby Eaton was born on August 14, 1958. He died in his sleep on August 4, 2021.