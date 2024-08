CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller on Paul Levesque’s growing irritation with press conferences, New Day, Oba Femi, Wyatt Sicks, Bronson Reed’s push, Bron Breakker, R-Truth, Lucha Bros WWE potential, and more (43:32)…

Click here for the August 13 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.