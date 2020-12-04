12/4 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Big E, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a Pat Patterson Memorial Six-Man Tag, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis, King Corbin vs. Murphy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,111)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired December 4, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with the Smackdown wrestlers standing on the stage with Vince McMahon, Gerald Brisco, Sgt. Slaughter, and Bruce Prichard. The memorial graphic for Pat Patterson was on the big screen. Michael Cole and Corey Graves stood behind their broadcast table. Cole welcomed viewers to the show and said they were paying tribute to Patterson in the form of the ten bell salute. A “thank you, Pat” audio track played… The Smackdown opening aired…