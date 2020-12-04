WWE Tribute to the Troops to include numerous celebrity appearances

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to promote Tribute To The Troops, which airs Sunday on Fox.

A star-studded lineup of celebrities and athletes will be part of the 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops airing this Sunday, December 6 on FOX. Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, Tim Allen and Joel McHale will be joined by FOX Sports’ lead NFL broadcast crew of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews; FOX NFL analysts Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan; NFL insider Jay Glazer and host Curt Menefee; as well as FOX Soccer’s lead analyst Alexi Lalas and host Rob Stone, to celebrate our servicemen and women.

Tribute to the Troops will air adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch the special at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch at 3:00 PM ET.

As previously announced, chart-topping country artist HARDY will perform during the broadcast.

Matches scheduled for Tribute to the Troops will feature: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz; Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. King Corbin, Elias, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; and a women’s tag team match featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Natalya.

Tribute to the Troops will take place inside the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome™, and include servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The event will also include veterans from Hire Heroes USA, a longstanding WWE partner, and an organization dedicated to helping military members, veterans and military spouses find new careers.

Powell’s POV: With three matches and all those celebrities, WWE will be cramming a lot into the one-hour show.