NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s In Your House fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Breakout Tournament final

-Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

-Tatum Paxley vs. Alba Fyre

Powell's POV: The Breakout Tournament final was originally advertised for last week's show, but it was moved to this episode without explanation. NXT will also feature the fallout from Saturday's NXT In Your House event.