AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-A battle royal opens the show

-The battle royal winner faces Jon Moxley in the main event to advance to the Forbidden Door for a chance to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. David Finlay

Powell’s POV: The winner of the main event will face the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto match from NJPW Dominion to determine the Interim AEW World Champion. The interim championship match will be held on the Forbidden Door event on June 26 in Chicago. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).