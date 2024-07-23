AEW Collision rating: Bullet Club Gold vs. The Patriarchy for the vacant Unified Trios Titles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 472,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 362,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating while running less than two hours after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. One year earlier, the July 22, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic.