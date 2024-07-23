What's happening...

NXT TV preview: No DQ match set for tonight’s show

July 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

-Ashante Adonis vs. Oro Mensah

-Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright

-Thea Hail interview

