NXT TV preview: No DQ match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
-Ashante Adonis vs. Oro Mensah
-Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright
-Thea Hail interview
Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET.
