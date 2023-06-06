NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, Drew McIntyre, Ahmed Johnson, ODB, Gunner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a battle royal to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship held by Tiffany Stratton. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Magnum T.A. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) is 60.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) is 45.

-Chad Lail is 41. He wrestles as Gunner and worked as Jaxson Ryker in WWE.

-Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) is 38.