AEW Dynamite and Collision ratings for the September to Remember block

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 668,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was up from the 584,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

-Wednesday’s AEW Collision averaged 536,000 viewers for TBS with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. September to Remember was a three-hour block that opened with two hours of Dynamite and closed with an hour of Collision. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 737,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo for the Homecoming-themed show.. One year ago, the September 18, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 687,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.