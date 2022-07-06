07/06 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow in a Street Fight for the TNT Title, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Butcher and The Blade

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow in a Street Fight for the TNT Title, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Butcher and The Blade, and more (33:02)…

Click here for the July 6 AEW Dynamite audio review.

